Free concert helps Make a Wish

Carlton’s annual Music for Hope concert, a free day of music in the park, will raise funds for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The music will run from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the upper park.

The lineup includes Corral Creek from 9:30 a.m. to 10:50 a.m.; Carlton Jazz from 11:10 to 1 p.m.; Yamhill River Brass and Winds Trombone Ensemble, 1:30 p.m. to 3:30; Sal and the Salamanders, 4 to 6 p.m.; Carlton Blues, 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Donations will be accepted all day for Make-A-Wish, a program that grants the wishes of ill children.

Carlton Police Department, which is sponsoring Music for Hope, is hoping to raise $5,000 for the charity.

For more information, go to Make a Wish Oregon, at wish.org/oregon.