Fred H. Kuykendall 1939 - 2024

Fred H. Kuykendall, of Dallas, Oregon, passed away peacefully, with his daughter and son-in-law by his side, at Dallas Retirement Village. Fred was born in Canton, North Carolina, the sixth of 13 siblings, to Lewis and Grace Kuykendall. His passing was attributed to health complications and a broken heart after losing his wife, Shirley, his rock of 62 years, two months previously.



Fred attended high school in Canton, North Carolina. He met Shirley in Oregon, and they were married in October 1962.



Fred worked hard his entire life: construction work, falling timber, working at the rock crusher in Dayton, working at Drader Truck Shop in Amity. He was a jack-of-all-trades. In 1970, after moving to Amity, he started his own Volkswagen business: Fred's VW Service and Repair was in business for 30+ years.



Fred loved hunting. He spent time tracking elk and deer, always looking for the prized bull elk. Fred spent many long hours in the shop building dune buggies, Baja bugs, and "goats," and participating in sand drags and hill climbs at Sand Lake, where he won many trophies.

Fred and Shirley traveled all 50 states together and visited many relatives along the way. He enjoyed playing pinochle, dominoes, and Five Crowns with friends and family after a good meal. Fred had many conversations with friends and strangers who became friends over the years while fixing motors or diagnosing issues with Volkswagens, farm equipment, and whatever he got his hands on. He had a God-given gift of how to fix anything. Fred was a generous man; his wallet was always open to his grandsons. Fred was loved and will be missed by family and long-time friends.



Fred is survived by daughter, Chris Schmid, and husband, Neil of Dallas; grandson, Kyle, and wife, Deaven, and great-granddaughters, Rhyan and Stevie of Salem; grandson, Joshua Schmidt of Dallas; sister, Linda Man, and husband, Bobby of Canton, N.C.; sister, Clara Winstead, and husband, Jesse of Conover, N.C.; sister, Loretta Holcombe of Conover; and sister, Ruby Rhoads of Canton. Fred was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley; parents, Lewis and Grace Kuykendall; and nine siblings.



Celebration of Fred's life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at Bollman Tribute Center, 287 S.W. Washington St., Dallas, Oregon 97338.