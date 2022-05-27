Frances Sue Shipley 1943 - 2022

Frances Sue Shipley was born March 23, 1943, in Commerce, Texas, to Donald W. Hale and Mary B. McGee. She grew up between Texas and California and graduated from Montebello High School in California where she then attended junior college to be a Librarian. Sue met Larry L. Shipley while he was stationed at Camp Pendleton in the Marine Corps. They married May 25, 1963, in Las Vegas.

After to moving to Oregon in 1964, Sue lost a set of twins and a single birth prior to having two sons and a daughter. Sue is survived by her husband, Larry L. Shipley; sister, Jean Hughes; sons, Tim Shipley, and Joe Shipley and his wife Darcy; daughter, Kerri Stepisnik and her husband, John; grandchildren, Keisha and her partner Andrew, Jake and his wife Taylor, Megan and her husband Wyatt, Kyle, Austin, Brooke, and Lexi and her partner Zach; great-grandchildren, Carter, Seren, Fallon, Aurelius, Charlie and Joseph, and she was excited for another one coming in September.

Sue was preceded in death by her father, Donald West Hale; stepmother, Bea; mother, Mary Buelah Cowan; stepfather, Pleas; and brothers, Wayne Hale, Mike Cowan, Leon Cowan and Gary Cowan.

Sue worked various jobs through the years, which included telephone operator, a woolen mill worker, and later, USWA Union Secretary. The most important “job” to Sue was always being a mom, though.

Sue was known for her kindness, a great smile, and she never turned a kid away. Sue always took in the local neighborhood kids, made sure they had a safe place to stay and a full belly.

A Celebration of Life will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, May 27, 2022, at the American Legion Hall. 126 N.E. Atlantic Street, McMinnville, Oregon 97128.

To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.