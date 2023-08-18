Fire destroys McMinnville RV

A fire destroyed a 1966 Airstream recreational vehicle shortly before 10 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, according to the McMinnville Fire Department. Two occupants safely evacuated the unit.

The first unit arrived on Northeast McDaniel Lane to find the RV engulfed, according to Assistant Chief/Fire Marshal Ty Darby. It was parked just south of the Department of Motor Vehicles office and on the west side of McDaniel.

“Fire was extending into the trees above where it (the RV) was parked,” Darby said. “It was knocked down quickly.”

The occupants were evaluated by medical personnel and did not require hospitalization.

Cause of the fire was unattended cooking inside the RV, according to Darby.

Five pieces of equipment and nine firefighters responded, along with McMinnville Police, all of whom were on scene for about an hour.