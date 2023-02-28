Fentanyl case suspect taken into custody, charged

John Kyle Donnahoo of McMinnville has been charged in U.S. District Court with one count of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death and serious bodily injury in connection with the sale of fentanyl he claimed was cocaine that caused seven people to overdose, one fatally.

He was taken into custody Monday at a home in Portland.

The 28-year-old Donnahoo sold powdered fentanyl he claimed was cocaine to an individual at a Northwest Cedar Street residence for $100.

Seven individuals, including the buyere, were present in the residence during the sale. One of them tested the powder twice using fentanyl “test kits,” but neither test produced a positive result.

All seven individuals consumed and overdosed on the fentanyl. Four were treated with Narcan at the scene by responding law enforcement agencies and medical personnel before being transported to the Willamette Valley Medical Center in critical condition. One of the victims, a 37-year-old female, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Three victims were admitted to the hospital’s intensive care unit.

Donahoo took the remaining three victims to the hospital himself.

He made his first court appearance Tuesday, Feb. 28, and U.S. Magistrate Judge Stacie F. Beckereman ordered him detained as a danger to the community.

He is lodged in the Multnomah County Jail without bail.

See Friday's print edition for additional details.