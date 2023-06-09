June 9, 2023 Tweet

Father's Day weekend activities focus on Blackbird

A retired Blackbird has been featured at the museum since 2003. It first was installed in the Aviation Museum, then moved to the Space Museum. The plane is known for its unique appearance, titanium body and innovative engineering.

Designed in the 1960s, the McMinnville plane is one of the best-preserved examples of its kind. It is one of only two SR-71s that were reactivated in 1995 by the Air Force before its supersonic mission was shut down in 1990.

Evergreen frequently hosts programs about the SR-71. This year, it will host a Father’s Day Symposium featuring numerous SR-71 experts.

“The amazing line-up of SR-71 experts truly make this a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” said Tyson Weinert, museum CEO.

The weekend will include panel discussions, presentations and chances to meet former “sled drivers,” or SR-71 pilots. In addition, visitors will be able to take a look into the cockpit of the supersonic plane.

The SR-71 Blackbird, built by Lockheed, is the fastest air-breathing jet-powered aircraft in the world. Used as a spy plane during the Cold War, it reached speeds of Mach 3.3 — 2,145 miles per hour.

Activities are included with regular museum admission of $22 for adults, $18 for veterans and seniors and $12 for young people 5 to 15. Active duty military and children 4 and younger are admitted free. Museum hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

For more information and a schedule of events, go to the evergreenmuseum.org website and look for the SR-71 Symposium page.