Elwood Arthur Clark 1946 - 2025
On the beautiful afternoon of May 24, 2025, Elwood Arthur "Woody" Clark closed his eyes and quickly and quietly slipped through our fingers.
Woody was many things: Air Force veteran, lumberyard manager, and mentor, but his proudest accomplishments: husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
He is survived by his wife, Sondra; son, Drew (Mindy); son, Chad (Elizabeth); grandson, Evan (Hannah); and three amazing great-grandchildren, Casey, Braxton, and Dallas.
A special thank you to Maria, his friend and cohort these last few years, for making sure he was comfortable and well-supplied with his favorite treats.
Per Woody’s request, no service is planned. Celebrate him in your own way. Might we suggest a tipple of Scotch or a glass of Diet Pepsi? In lieu of flowers, please donate to a program for veterans such as the Salvation Army or Wounded Warriors, two of Woody’s favorite.
We are grateful he is no longer in discomfort and is without limitations. Fly free.
Comments