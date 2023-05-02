Elwood Arthur Clark 1946 - 2025

On the beautiful afternoon of May 24, 2025, Elwood Arthur "Woody" Clark closed his eyes and quickly and quietly slipped through our fingers.



Woody was many things: Air Force veteran, lumberyard manager, and mentor, but his proudest accomplishments: husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.



He is survived by his wife, Sondra; son, Drew (Mindy); son, Chad (Elizabeth); grandson, Evan (Hannah); and three amazing great-grandchildren, Casey, Braxton, and Dallas.



A special thank you to Maria, his friend and cohort these last few years, for making sure he was comfortable and well-supplied with his favorite treats.



Per Woody’s request, no service is planned. Celebrate him in your own way. Might we suggest a tipple of Scotch or a glass of Diet Pepsi? In lieu of flowers, please donate to a program for veterans such as the Salvation Army or Wounded Warriors, two of Woody’s favorite.



We are grateful he is no longer in discomfort and is without limitations. Fly free.