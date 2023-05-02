Ellen Elaine (Wilson) DeMasi 1950 - 2024

Ellen Elaine (Wilson) DeMasi, age 73, of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away peacefully January 5, 2024, surrounded by her loved ones. Ellen was a beloved mother, grandmother, partner, sister, aunt, friend and animal lover.

Born in Andrews, Texas, in 1950, Ellen was raised in West Texas and later McMinnville, graduating from McMinnville High School in 1968. She lived a full life which took her to Seattle, Austin, San Francisco and Phoenix before settling for good in McMinnville with her longtime love, Walter.

Ellen was a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Yamhill Chapter. She had a lifelong passion for family connections, genealogy and history, leading her to not only research her own family tree, but she also helped countless others find their ancestors.

Ellen was known to strike up conversations with strangers; she loved caring for animals and growing plants; was passionate about her beliefs; loved the Beatles and seeing live music; going to movies; researching history of all kinds; loved the Oregon coast and tropical ocean beaches, as well as crafting with her friends. She had a beautiful smile and infectious laugh. Ellen was irreplaceable.

Ellen is survived by her two daughters, Jana DeMasi and Jill (DeMasi) Lee; son-in-law, Jonathan Lee; two granddaughters, Alyssa and Samantha Thomas; her longtime partner, Walter Pratt, and his children, Trevor and Amber; three sisters, Vickie Jones, Shelly Cates, and Paula Baccus; two brothers, Ricky Wilson and Scott Baccus, and all of their families; her two best friends, Nona Radcliffe Mills and Debbie DeVore, and their loved ones. She also leaves behind her two cherished pups, Nellie and Buzz Lightyear, and a gaggle of chickens.

A sincere Thank You to the doctors and nurses at Willamette Valley Medical Center who took exceptional care of our beloved Ellen during her final days.

The best way to honor Ellen's life is to make a donation of time or money to your local animal shelter.