Doris Jensen Warr 1931 - 2021

Doris Jensen Warr passed from this world peacefully on January 5, 2021, due to complications resulting from a fall in her home and a worn out heart. She was born September 28, 1931, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Ezra P. and Hazel Jensen. Doris was preceded in death by her beloved younger sister, Lorraine Jensen Seale.

The daughter of a farmer, Doris grew up in Jerome, Idaho. She learned early in life the hardship and joy of farming during the Great Depression and a World War. Doris was a good student. She was also determined to leave the dusty fields of Southern Idaho. She met the love of her life, Duane Bruce Warr, in Jerome. They married soon after high school. Shortly thereafter, Duane enlisted in the Army. During his service in the Korean War, Doris moved to Pocatello, Idaho, and received her nursing degree. Upon his return from the war, Duane and Doris moved to Logan, Utah, where Duane received his undergraduate degree paid for through the GI Bill. The happy couple then moved to Portland where Duane received his dental doctorate and Doris supported the couple financially as a nurse.

A move to McMinnville, Oregon, was followed by the opening of their successful dental practice, the birth of four children, Janet (deceased), Carter, Kevin and Alison, and decades of horse shows, theater performances, basketball games, and a full life well lived.

Duane died in a car accident in 1989. Since that time, Doris lived in her home in the Michelbook community and operated the business she and Duane created. She has watched her children grow to become happy and successful in their chosen fields. She has seen her grandchildren grow into beautiful and responsible teens ready to take life by the horns.

Doris lamented the fact that she outlived most of her family and friends. But she certainly wasn't willing to leave without a fight. Until the very end, she was blessed with a keen mind and a tenacity born of her difficult early years. In the end she left this world on her terms, saying she was "ready to go." It was a life well lived. She will be greatly missed.

