Donna Joy Aalto 1947 - 2023

Donna Joy Aalto (née Krueger), late of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away peacefully on August 23, 2023, while surrounded by her children.

Donna was born February 9, 1947, in Baraboo, Wisconsin. She held an associate degree and worked at McMinnville Hospital for 35 years. Donna was known for her zest for life, her devotion to her family and her strong beliefs. In 1969, Donna met her future husband, Walter, and the couple married in 1970. They relocated to the Pacific Northwest from Wisconsin, and Donna remained a lifelong Green Bay Packers fan. Donna enjoyed arts and crafts, movies, gardening and, most of all, spending time with her friends and family.

Donna is survived by her daughter, Johanna, son-in-law, Mark, and grandson, Cameron; son, Paul, daughter-in-law, Amy, grandson, Jeramiah, and granddaughter, Amelia; son, Matthew, daughter-in-law, Tamara; sister, Bonnie Gudmundsen; brother, Paul Krueger; sister, Kim Tomczyk, and their families.

Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Aalto. In honor of Donna, a Celebration of Life service will be held at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, August 31, at the Bindery Event Space, 610 N.E. Fourth Street in McMinnville. Food and refreshments will be served, and parking is located two blocks away at the parking garage, 500 N.E. Davis, along with streetside options. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Donna's memory be made to the McMinnville Cancer Center.