Donald "Guss" Lehmann 1951 - 2020

Guss passed peacefully away from cancer in the comfort of his home on Monday evening, December 14, 2020. His wife, Marilynn, son Marc, granddaughter Sam and great-granddaughter "B" were there by his side.

He was born June10, 1951, in McMinnville, Oregon, to Melvin and Mary Jane Lehmann. He was joined by brothers Ron and Steve.

He was raised in Newberg, Oregon, and attended Newberg schools, graduating from Newberg High School in 1969.

He joined the United States Navy in 1970. He was assigned to his first ship, the USS Park County (LST-1077). His job was a navigator. The ship traveled up and down rivers delivering supplies, fuel, food and ammunition to the troops on the ground in South Vietnam. The Park County was fired upon by enemy and friendly fire. The second ship was a Forrest Sherman-class destroyer. During the war, the ship was shelled by the North Vietnamese land forces, and by friendly fire as well. Guss traveled and saw a lot of Southeast Asia, Guam, the Philippines, Saigon, Taiwan, Hong Kong, as well as Japan. He received an honorable discharge in 1974.

Guss and Marilynn (Mansfield) married in 1974, and were blessed with two sons, Donny and Marc.

Guss managed the original Newberg Dairy Queen for a few years for his parents. In the 1990s, Guss started in own pest control company. Lehmann Pest Control grew in size. As time went on as he got busy, he hired Donny to join the business.

He always made sure our family had fun adventures, too. Camping and fishing were the highlights at Big Lake and Camp Sherman. The rivers around Yamhill County were available for the short fishing adventures.

Guss was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents. He is survived by his wife, Marilynn; sons, Donny and Marc; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Ron and Steve.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date in 2021. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com