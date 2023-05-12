Dick Erath to be remembered

The Erath family will host a celebration of life for the late Dick Erath, one of Oregon’s wine pioneers, who died March 29.

Erath came to Oregon in 1967 to plant grapes in the Dundee hills and make wine. His first crush produced 216 cases of Pinot noir, Gewurztraminer and Riesling, and set the stage for decades of winning accolades both for his wines and for his activities in the wine business.

Known for mentoring younger winemakers and leadership in the Oregon wine industry, Erath developed Clone 95, now one of the most sought-after clones.

He traveled widely with his wife, C.J. “Suzi” David, a fellow Oregon winemaker whom he married when both were 79. He often was recognized when he visited wine regions in other countries, such as New Zealand.

The celebration of life will run from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Hyland Estates Winery, 20980 N.E. Niederberger Road, Dundee. Attendees can bring a bottle of wine to share. At 3 p.m., they’ll be able to share memories of Erath with the crowd, as well.

To RSVP, go to qrco.de/DickErath.