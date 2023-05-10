County holds emergency session on fire district
Update 10:55 a.m. Wednesday:
Yamhill County Commissioners today held an emergency meeting to discuss their response to a measure on the upcoming May ballot, to form a new McMinnville fire district.
The city of McMinnville accidentally left some 250 tax lots off a map sent to the Department of Revenue, to certify the new district for taxing authority. The deadline to correct the error was March 31, but it wasn't discovered until around April 27. County Tax Assessor Derrick Wharff told the commissioners that means he won't be able to assess taxes against those lots for this year, but will be able to correct the problem and begin assessing taxes on them in July 2024.
County Clerk Keri Hinton said the Secretary of State's office advised her to proceed with no changes to the election.
She noted that the map in the voters pamphlet is accurate; it is only the map sent to the Department of Revenue that was in error.
McMinnville Mayor Remy Drabkin announced in a press release on Tuesday that the lots will be included in the new district — they lie within the existing rural fire district, and have always been intended to be included in the new consolidated district.
Drabkin said the city has "identified a pathway for the affected residents to join the Fire District if approved. Council Leadership has a proposed solution for the funding gap that would be created by the mapping error if the Fire District is approved."
County Commissioner Lindsay Berschauer said she questioned whether the lots would receive fire and emergency medical services, although County Counsel Christian Boenisch said it is his understanding that they will.
Commissioners have known about the issue for nearly two weeks, but had not previously discussed it publicly, and did not send out notice of the 9 a.m. Wednesday meeting until late Tuesday afternoon.
Berschauer said they wanted to first discover who was to blame and whether the election would be affected. In addition, they were investigating which maps were inaccurate, and seeking advice from the Secretary of State and the Department of Revenue.
Berschauer said the purpose of the meeting was to approve a statement to voters about the error.
"I would like to get a statement out today, ... we need to let these 251 tax lots know there is not going to be in practice what they think is happening, at the very least," Berschauer said. "The confusion is on the side of people who are voting and in this pocket of exclusion. Having this information would potentially change their mind."
***
Yamhill County Commissioners have called an emergency meeting for 9 this morning to discuss the proposed new McMinnville Fire District on the May ballot.
McMinnville Mayor Remy Drabkin announced yesterday that the city had learned a mapping error had led to the accidental exclusion of some 250 residents in the northwest area of the district, from taxing authority. Drabkin said the city is working with the county and state to find a solution; meanwhile, the election is continuing.
