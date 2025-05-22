County historical society to present lace workshop

Admission is $25, which includes a program presented by the Portland Lace Society and hands-on instruction to make a lace keychain using vintage construction techniques.

Members of the lace society will talk about the history of lace and beginning the hobby of lacemaking.

The Portland Lace Society is a member of the International Organization of Lace, Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to the study and preservation of bobbin lace, tatting, knitted lace crochet, point lace and needle lace.

The group’s presentation is part of the Yamhill County Historical Society’s “hands-on history” series.

Registration and tickets are available by calling the historical society at 503-472-2842.