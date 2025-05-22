By News-Register staff • 

County historical society to present lace workshop

The Yamhill County Historical Society will host a bobbin lace making class from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 31, in the Yamhill Valley Heritage Center at 11275 S.W. Durham Lane, just southwest of McMinnville.

Admission is $25, which includes a program presented by the Portland Lace Society and hands-on instruction to make a lace keychain using vintage construction techniques.

Members of the lace society will talk about the history of lace and beginning the hobby of lacemaking.

The Portland Lace Society is a member of the International Organization of Lace, Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to the study and preservation of bobbin lace, tatting, knitted lace crochet, point lace and needle lace.

The group’s presentation is part of the Yamhill County Historical Society’s “hands-on history” series.

Registration and tickets are available by calling the historical society at 503-472-2842.

