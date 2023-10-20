City asks for parks survey input

McMinnville Parks and Recreation is asking residents to complete a new survey on proposed projects as the Parks, Recreation and Open Space plan enters its final phase.

The survey asks what projects should be prioritized at different price points and asks users to identify areas of town that need more attention.

Users who complete the survey can enter to win a $400 gift card.

A link to the survey can be found on the PROS plan website at mcminnvilleparksplan.com.