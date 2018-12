Carolyn Ruth Jones - 1943 - 2018

Ruth Jones was born in 1943 in McMinnville, Oregon. She graduated from Willamina High School. She was preceded in death by her oldest son, Aubrey. She is survived by her husband, Sonny; daughter, Coleen; and son, Kelly. She has many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved to spend time with family, travel, play cards and the JCI Senate program.