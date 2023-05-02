Barbara Elaine Staebler 1941 - 2025

Barbara Elaine Staebler, the daughter of Frank H. and Elin M. Powell, was born November 10, 1941, in McMinnville, Oregon.

She lived in Yamhill, Oregon, attending school and graduated from Yamhill-Carlton High School in May 1959. After high school, she went to Multnomah School of the Bible for one year. In 1961, she married Glenn Wagner. They moved to Cottage Grove, and later moved to Albany, and then to the Alsea (Waldport) area. After their divorce, she moved back to Albany. A few years later, she met and married Gerald Staebler of Carlton, Oregon. They lived there for over 30 years. She was working for the city of Beaverton as a Plans Examiner and Building Inspector at that time. She enjoyed the outdoors, working in the yard, riding her horse, her dog, Duchess, and spending time with the grandchildren. When she and Gerald divorced, she moved back to Albany to be closer to family and friends.

She is survived by her daughters, Deborah L. Brown of Milwaukie, Oregon, and Brenda A. Gentz of Phoenix, Arizona; grandchildren, Earl Brown of Canby, Andrea Topete of Madras, Mackenzie Gentz of Pennsylvania, and Thomas Gentz of California; as well as seven great-grandchildren; nieces, Kara Stern of Portland, Alison Dezsofi of Vancouver, Washington, Kim De’Ambrose of Portland, and Alissa Robbins of Vancouver. She enjoyed the grandchildren very much, especially in retirement.

Barbara Elaine Staebler passed away from dementia on November 1, 2025, at the age of 83, in Milwaukie, Oregon.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 6, 2025, at Macy & Son Funeral Home in McMinnville, Oregon.

