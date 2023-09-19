Art Harvest preshow on display

One of the special exhibits is open for viewing from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Rose of Third St., 516 N.E. Third St., the original Elks Lodge in town that is now a private residence. It features works by 54 artists from McMinnville, Yamhill, Carlton and other areas of Yamhill County.

Another, featuring work from south and west areas of the county, is open Friday through Sunday in the Land & Sea Gallery, 418 Trade St. in Amity. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

The Amity gallery is affiliated with another Land & Sea Gallery located at 448 N.E. Third St., in McMinnville. Both are owned by artist Andy Kerr.

In Newberg, an Art Harvest exhibit is on display daily at the Chehalem Chamber of Commerce, 112 N.E. Garfield St.

The Art Harvest Studio Tour itself will run two weekends, the Fridays through Sundays of Oct. 6 to 8 and 13 to 15 throughout the county. Tourgoers can buy a $10 button allowing them to visit artists’ studios all over the county at their own pace.

Buttons will be available at the exhibits or from participating arts during the studio tour.

Proceeds go to the Arts Alliance of Yamhill County, which promotes the arts, provides scholarships and hosts related activities.

For more information, go to the website, www.artharveststudiotour.org.