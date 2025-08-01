August 1, 2025 Tweet

Arrests & Citations: Aug. 1, 2025

Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office

Gary Michael Engle, 60, McMinnville, July 22, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $5,000 bail.

Zeke Guadalupe Estrada, 58, McMinnville, July 21, domestic menacing, second-degree criminal mischief, interfere with making a report; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $75,000 bail.

Shane William Cooper, 35, McMinnville, July 21, manufacturing/delivery of controlled substance/Schedule II, failure to report as sex offender, possession of controlled substance/fentanyl five grams or more or 25 or more user units, possession of controlled substance/Schedule II, unlawful possession of methamphetamine; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Chad Douglass Chitwood, 33, Sheridan, July 21, driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving; booked and released.

Mateo Perez Perez, 24, Cornelius, July 21, driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person; booked and released.

Jason Lynn Magers, 52, McMinnville, July 22, probation sanction; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Anthony Nicholas Maldonado, 33, Sheridan, July 22, second-degree failure to appear; booked and released.

Austin Lance Ingram, 33, McMinnville, July 22, probation violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Taylor James Schneidewind, 27, McMinnville, July 22, probation violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Louis Marcel Patterson, Polk County hold, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Joshua David Storm, 33, Carlton, July 22, US Marshals hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Randall Stephenson Platt, 37, Sheridan, July 22, second-degree criminal mischief; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $2,500 bail.

Traci Dee Stonebridge-Baumer, 59, McMinnville, July 22, driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving; booked and released.

Isaac Jay David Volz, 22, Hillsboro, July 22, driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving; booked and released.

Jack David Meier, 51, Sheridan, July 23, probation violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Marq Timothy Williams, 56, Dayton, July 24, possession of weapons by certain felons, unlawful possession of firearms, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Nikolas Angel Morales, 24, Dayton, July 24, Washington County hold, first-degree criminal mischief; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $7,500 bail.

Kyle Anthony Broadus, 42, McMinnville, July 25, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $2,500 bail.

Andre Damian Edgerly, 44, Yamhill, July 25, Polk County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $30,000 bail.

Sundee Suzanne Nalley, 58, Sheridan, July 26, Polk County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $50,000 bail.

Brandon Michael McEnaney, 40, Tigard, July 26, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $5,000 bail.

Anthony Lawrence Becker, 30, McMinnville, July 27, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $5,000 bail.

Alexander Terry Collins, 45, Amity, July 27, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $10,000 bail.

Michelle Kathleen Simon, 49, Amity, July 27, probation violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Karla Marie Ellis, 60, McMinnville, July 28, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $5,000 bail.

Mark Aaron Rohlffs, 45, McMinnville, July 28, Washington County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $5,000 bail.

Nathanael James Young, 44, Portland, July 28, unlawful delivery of cocaine, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of cocaine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, Josephine County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Maile Ann Welcker, 40, Salem, July 28, Linn County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Matthew Adam Hauck, 47, Amity, July 29, Polk County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $25,000 bail.

Chelsea Marie Hirte, 37, Dayton, July 29, failure to appear, probation sanction; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $10,000 bail.

Sarah Tiffany Remirez, McMinnville, 34, July 29, manufacturing/delivery of controlled substance/Schedule II, possession of controlled substance/Schedule II, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, endangering the welfare of a minor/three counts; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $50,000 bail.

James Lawrence Hamilton, 32, Amity, July 29, failure to report as a sex offender; booked and released.

Sara Jesusa Benjamin Portillo, 38, Amity, July 29, probation sanction; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Jamie Thomas Rowton, 36, Amity, July 29, giving false information to a peace officer, Washington County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Eric Kelly Kreder, 42, Dayton, July 30, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $2,500 bail.

McMinnville Police Department

Emelio Junior Medina, 33, McMinnville, July 23, unauthorized use of a vehicle; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Alisha Fay Layman, 38, McMinnville, July 23, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $5,000 bail.

Matthew Michael Hunt, 41, McMinnville, July 23, post-prison supervision sanction; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Joseph Elmer Shelton, 34, Sheridan, July 23, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $5,000 bail.

Edwin Feliciano Morales-Carmona, 22, Carlton, July 23, fourth-degree assault; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Steven Edward Killeen, 35, McMinnville, July 24, parole violation, unlawful possession of methamphetamine; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Joseph Martin-Victor Walker, 30, McMinnville, July 24, probation sanction; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Trevor Neil Smith, 29, McMinnville, July 24, probation sanction, possession of controlled substance/Schedule II; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Laura Michelle Heffner, 40, McMinnville, July 24, second-degree assault, unlawful use of weapon; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Terrin Hempel Fuller, 33, McMinnville, July 25, Marion County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Warren Elliot Beard, 44, Sheridan, July 26, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear; booked and released.

Melissa Lynn Baker, 42, Goldendale, Washington, July 27, Multnomah County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $2,500 bail.

Grant Michael LeBlanc, 37, McMinnville, July 27, probation sanction; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Jimmy Thomas Christopher, 45, McMinnville, July 29, probation violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Pamela Lynn Irrera Fendall, 48, Sheridan, July 29, McMinnville Municipal Court hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $1,000 bail.

Tylar Kaohi Johnson, 35, McMinnville, July 30, second-degree theft; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Adam Edward Wagner, 35, Newberg, July 30, Polk County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Breanna Michelle Baker Andrews, 35, McMinnville, July 30, McMinnville Municipal Court hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Newberg-Dundee Police Department

Kenner Adolfo Gonzales Ramos, 25, Cornelius, July 21, probation violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Harley James Cooley, 34, Dundee, July 22, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $15,000 bail.

Jestin Michael Deangelo, 37, Dundee, July 22, post-prison supervision sanction; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Jose Antonio Gonzalez Ulloa, 48, Newberg, July 25, Washington County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Adrian O Elao, 46, Portland, July 26, Multnomah County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Finan Zachary Snyder, 43, Newberg, July 26, Newberg Municipal Court hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $1,000 bail.

Johan Reuban Dorsky, 28, Newberg, July 26, strangulation, interfere with making a report; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Daniel John Patterson, 42, July 27, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $5,000 bail.

Primitivo Alvarez Rodriguez, 35, Beaverton, July 29, first-degree theft, first-degree forgery, first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Daniel Cazares Tinoco, 33, Newberg, July 30, Polk County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $55,000 bail.