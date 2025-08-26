By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • August 26, 2025 Tweet

Along the Street: Walmart expands pharmacy, food sections, adds mural

Submitted photo##A customized UFO-themed mural is one of the features of the newly remodeled McMinnville Walmart. Company officials said the store now has larger selection of food products and a pharmacy area twice the size it was previously.

The McMinnville Walmart celebrated the completion of its remodeling project Friday with a ceremony and announcement of grants to local nonprofits.

Store Manager Gary Nelson said the company presented grants to the local American Legion and Provoking Hope, a peer-supported program that helps people get off drugs. It also donated to Easter Seals of Oregon.

Nelson gave tours of the remodeled store and unveiled a mural depicting local images — vineyards and people witnessing the appearance of a UFO.

Signage, displays and lighting have been improved throughout the story, according to Anne Hatfield, a Walmart media representative.

The McMinnville Walmart now offers an expanded food section that includes fresh-baked items. Its pharmacy was doubled in size, with wider aisles and privacy areas.

The store’s online ordering service also has been upgraded, with both pickup and delivery available.

Nelson said the store will carry a larger variety of items to appeal to community members, encouraging them to shop here rather than leave town.

Walmart built its 97,000-square-foot store in McMinnville in the mid-1990s.

The company also marked the remodeling of stores in Beaverton and Bend this month. Walmart representatives said it has invested more than $151 million in Oregon communities and stores in the past five years.

Dave’s Station opens on Adams

Dave’s Station, a new taproom and food cart pod, has opened at 645 N.W. Adams St.

Edwin and Marissa Martinis have transformed the property that was formerly Dave’s Auto Service, and earlier, a Shell gas station.

The opening occurs two years after Dave Williams retired following 50 years running the station and shop.

While extensively renovated, it retains the name and the feel of Dave’s Auto, repurposing much of the signage and material of the former use. The Shell sign still stands — the “Service is Our Business” motto repainted in the exact style of the original letters (courtesy of Colt Bowden of Gold Hand Signs).

Six food carts, from Thai to barbecue, will be on site. Seating is indoors on newly-built booths and counters, and outdoors under the old gas station canopy.

‘Coolest Thing’ nominations due

Friday, Aug. 29, is the deadline for submitting nominations to the “Coolest Thing Made in Yamhill County” competition.

Anything manufactured in the county is eligible. Entries may be made via newsregister.com/coolestthing2025.

Winners will be announced Wednesday, Oct. 15, at the McMinnville Economic Development Partnership’s annual meeting and 2025 McMinnovation Awards program.

McMinnovation recognizes innovation, collaboration and manufacturing excellence.

Downtown event space to close

The Bindery Event Space, the scene of many community meetings and private events such as weddings, is closing.

Owner Chelsey Nichol announced the closure Friday via Facebook.

The Bindery, located at Northeast Fourth and Ford streets in downtown McMinnville, has been a venue for eight years. It hosted an annual Christmas bazaar as well as meetings of the McMinnville Economic Development Commission, McMinnville Downtown Association, McMinnville Area Community Foundation and private parties. The Distinguished Service Awards event has been presented there for several years.

“This business grew from the love of that feeling when people gather together and was solidified with the help of family, an amazing local bank and contractor, our dear friends at the Atticus Hotel, vendors who became like family, and a small but mighty team who kept the lights on and the music going,” Nichol wrote.

Dayton food pantry expands

The Dayton Community Food Pantry is nearing completion of its new, expanded facility.

A ribbon-cutting event will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 27, at the site, 300 Flower Lane in Dayton.

The new building will replace the food pantry and clothing program’s quarters in the Dayton Baptist Church. It includes much larger storage space, which will enable volunteers to serve more individuals and families.

Greeters Friday in Mac, Newberg

Oregon State Credit Union, 170 N.E. 12th St., will host the Greater McMinnville Chamber of Commerce Greeters program on Friday, Aug. 29. Greeters runs from 8 to 9 a.m.

St. Bezzie’s Art Collab will host the Chehalem Valley Chamber of Commerce Greeters program in Newberg from 8 to 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 29. The location will be Social Goods, 500 E. First St.