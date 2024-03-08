Wine and Food Classic returns this weekend

McMinnville Wine & Food Classic returns to the Evergreen Space Museum Friday through Sunday, March 8 to 10.

More than 50 wineries, food vendors — including the popular oyster and crab booths and other favorites — artists and crafters will set up shop. The booths represent the best of local and Oregon offerings.

Live music and culinary demonstrations also are scheduled over the weekend.

The 21 and over event, a fundraiser for St. James Catholic School, will open at 3 p.m. Friday, running until 9 p.m., then resume from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Friday and Sunday openings are one hour earlier than in past years.

Admission is $28 on Friday, $32 on Saturday and $20 on Sunday. Each ticket includes two beverage tasting vouchers and, while supplies last, a wine glass. A VIP pass, which includes all-weekend admission and special VIP activities and refreshments, is $100.

Parking on the Evergreen Museum campus is included with admission. Free shuttles are available from downtown McMinnville and from The Vintages resort near Dayton.