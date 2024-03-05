Warming shelters open tonight, some through Thursday

Warming shelters will be available in McMinnville and Newberg during the cold weekend.

The McMinnville First Baptist Church shelter will be open from 7:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. March 5 and 6. The Yamhill County Gospel Rescue Mission on 14th Street will be open from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. March 5 to 7.

The Newberg’s Emergency Shelter in Northside Community Church will be open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. nightly. Newberg Youth Outreach program will be open from noon to 8 p.m. weekdays for young people 11 to 21.

During the day, people who need to warm up can go to the McMinnville or Willamina libraries when they are open, or to the Second Street Drop-in Center and Youth Outreach in Newberg.

A complete list of times and addresses for shelters can be found on the Encompass Yamhill County Facebook page.