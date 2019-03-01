By Paul Daquilante • Staff Writer • March 1, 2019 Tweet

Third arrest made in connection with fatal Willamina fire

Gerald Wolfe

Trial for Aulig is scheduled to begin Monday, June 10, and continue through Friday, June 21, according to District Attorney Brad Berry.

Sheriff's Capt. Chris Ray gave this account of the incident:

On Wednesday, June 13, 2018, shortly after 2:30 a.m., the Yamhill Communications Agency dispatched West Valley Fire District personnel to a full-involved residential fire at 38100 S.W. Tenbush Lane, about two miles northwest of Willamina.

Tenbush Lane is located off Fort Hill Road, past the Hampton Lumber property. The home was at the end of a gravel driveway.

When the first personnel arrived, the residence was totally engulfed. There were out-buildings nearby that did not appear to be in immediate danger.

The fire was intense and West Valley requested immediate assistance. Additional agencies responded.

Firefighters could not enter the residence, and it was not until the flames were suppressed that Dieter Aulig was found dead in what remained of the burning ruins.

His wife sustained non-life-threatening burns to her upper body.

The Fire Investigation Team, consisting of members of the sheriff’s office, Oregon State Police and state Fire Marshal’s Office, in addition to other county fire personnel, launched an investigation into the blaze.

A criminal investigation was triggered when the presence of a fire accelerant was located in the house. Arson was suspected as the cause of the blaze.

Investigators learned Nicholas Aulig lived with his grandparents. He was nowhere to be found, and it was feared he may have been injured and still be somewhere on the property.

A team of Yamhill County Search and Rescue volunteers arrived to look for him. He was located the following day at a friend’s residence in Willamina.

Through witness interviews and follow-up work, Aulig and Brooks were identified as suspects.

Brooks was located and detained after a surveillance team spotted him at a Willamina residence on the day of the fire. He was taken into custody early the next day.

Search warrants were executed by the sheriff’s office in Willamina, and the $50,000, in addition to other evidence related to that theft, were recovered.

McMinnville and Newberg-Dundee police in addition to the Oregon State Police assisted the sheriff’s office with serving the search warrants.