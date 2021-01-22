Starrett peddling potentially fatal information

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
runnermagda13
Bravo, Dr. Dale for speaking truth about Commissioner Starrett's dangerous, fact-deprived disinformation about COVID and public health. Just as Trump spent four years denying and lying about COVID, while failing to show an iota of compassion & regret for the hundreds of thousands of Americans who have died or suffered serious illness & long-term health problems because of this virus, Starrett (along with new Commissioner Berschaur) has consistently contradicted the recommendations of scientists, doctors, and public health professionals, and incited her followers not to wear masks, not to socially distance, and to ignore mandated Oregon public health & safety guidelines. And now she isn't a "fan" of "the vax." Well I'm not a fan of elected public officials who abuse their positions of power to spread lies, disinformation, and conspiracy theories. Am not a fan of public officials who reject science and factual evidence and instead root their opinions and policy positions on blind prejudice and partisan bias. Is there no way to hold Starrett accountable for her considerable abuses of power?