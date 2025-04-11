April 11, 2025 Tweet

Sports Memory Lane : April 11, 2025

A look back at Yamhill County sports

10 years ago

- Tanner Scanlon, Devon Wilson, Jalyn Clark-Johnson and Montanna Gubrud won multiple individual events and senior Taylor Petersen made a successful season debut in the girls’ 400 meters as the Grizzlies swept Class 6A Greater Valley Conference opponent West Albany Wednesday night at Wortman Stadium. Clark-Johnson led a sweep of the girls’ throwing events by winning shot put and discus. Senior Bethany Mohler threw the javelin 114-1 to win that event.

- Junior Jessica Noyes (9-6) led a 1-2-3 Grizzlies finish in the girls pole vault with Katelyn Renshaw reaching 9-6 and Sarah Simpson nine feet even.

After a 30-minute weather delay to begin the meet, the McMinnville girls recorded 12 event victories in defeating the Bulldogs, 99-42. The Mac boys eked out a 78-67 victory over the counterparts from West Albany.

- In local baseball play, Tristan Fergus had three hits and four RBIs and Jarred Ashley hit a two-run double as the Dayton Pirates defeated the Sheridan Spartans in Class 3A West Valley League play.

Jacob DeSmet had two hits and two RBIs for Dayton, while Jared Tompkins added an RBI triple.

25 years ago

- Yamhill county baseball coaches have been working with their teams for the past few weeks in preparation for opening day of league play. Willamina Bulldog coach Buz Tautfest describes his team as “competitive, especially strong on offense.” Willamina has returning lettermen who include Dennis Blackwell and Mat Mocha.

- Vincent Price, an 11-year-old wrestler, who attends McMinnville’s Cook Grade School won the state title in AAU Junior Olympics wrestling recently. He wrestles in the 65-pound class and was victorious over six opponents at the state finals. Vincent is scheduled to go to regional finals at Missoula, Montana, June 20 and 21. He will be part of an AAU wrestling team to represent Oregon at the regional meet. If Vincent wins at Missoula, he will advance to the national finals in Nebraska. Vincent is a carrier for the News-Register.

- If you’re interested in learning about backpacking sign up for a class offered this spring by Chemeketa Community College. The class, taught by Dan Muir, will have eight indoor lecture sessions and three outdoor sessions, including a walk, one-day hike and overnight backpack. The class still needs more students so it can be offered this session.

50 years ago

- McMinnville’s varsity baseball Bears won their third game in a row Tuesday afternoon with a 5-2 league opener win over Astoria on the coast.

Bill Krueger pitched the complete seven inning game for the Bears and it is the first time this season a mac pitcher has gone the distance.

Ross Rutschman and Craig Winkler both were two for four at the plate, and Terry Burke hit a double

In the upcoming non-league game at South Salem, Chris Martin, Craig Casteel and Nate Ramer are slated to pitch for the Bears.

- Rachel Fluke went two-for-three with two doubles and three RBIs and Kalina Rojas homered in the Pirates’ 3A win over Harrisburg, 13-2, in five innings.