Sports Memory Lane 032825

A look back at Yamhill County sports

10 years ago

n Yamhill-Carlton softball team started the season comparatively late, but has amassed 72 runs in five games. Only six other Oregon high school teams have scored more runs, and all have played more than five games. In the Tigers’ defeat of Lakeview, 12-0, Emily Drevdahl and Emily Lockhart combined on a three-hitter and Elayna Apuya, Taylor Stepp and Madisyn Babcock each had two hits.

n McMinnville Grizzlies racked up 10 hits to knock of West Albany and win the Glencoe Spring Break tournament. Giovanni Esparza and Walter Stahl combined on a three-hitter to lead the Class 6A McMinnville Grizzlies past the Class 4A Astoria Fishermen at the tournament. David Brosius went two-for-three with a triple and an RBI as the Grizzlies survived a late-charge from the Century Jaguars at the Glencoe tournament.

Getting hits for McMinnville were Kadin Wilson, Nathan Leid, Riley McAnally, Kade Mechals and Sam Swenson.

25 years ago

n It’s a bit of a rebuilding year for McMinnville High School boys tennis. State qualifier doubles team Clint Russell and Adam Drew graduated. Someone else will have to step up for 23-year coach Chuck Biederman to continue his stream of never finishing lower than second in the conference. The Grizzlies defeated West Albany this week without number one singles player Abe Hanson, who was on a student trip to Washington, D.C., led by Biederman.

Junior Ben Ross moves up from the fourth singles spot to number two. Junior Ben Johnson fills the number three spot and sophomore Derek Aase rounds out the singles lineup.

n There’s a youth movement going on in Dayton softball. But unlike a team in a rebuilding year, the Pirates are deep and talented. Rob Umbenhower takes over direction of the young squad from longtime head coach Jim Connelly. Pitchers include seasoned veteran Lacey Wilson, a junior, but the rest of the mound crews is especially young. Sophomore Olivia Brill joins freshmen Cagney Ringnalda and Lacee Braun on the hill, and should see some ample innings.

n There’s no reason to think the McMinnville Grizzlies defending conference champ girls tennis sqauad won’t bre at the top at the end of this year. Seniors Natalie Briggs, Lindsay Paladeni and Lacey Paulson have been the backbone of a program that has suffered just two losses in two years. Briggs won district and went to state twice in two years playing doubles with Maile Smith.

50 years ago

n Dayton and Sheridan both made it to the final day of the state AA basketball tournament, after each team lost its opening game. Both won their second and third games to set up an all-Yawama League consolation final. Dayton defeated Sheridan, 60-50. The Pirates finished the season with a 27-1 record and Sheridan finished the state tournament with a 2-2 record and a 17-12 final record on the season. Dayton senior Roger Lorenzen was selected to the AA state basketball all-tournament first team. The 5-11 forward was second leading scorer with 60 points. Sheridan’s Jerry Grauer finished with 46 points and tournament-leading 55 rebounds. Dayton’s rooting section also came home with third place for sportsmanship.

n McMinnville High school athletes Bill Krueger and Ron Hiller have been picked as this season’s most valuable players for the Bears basketball squad. Both are seniors. Craig Phillips was cited ty the tam as most improved player for the Bears.

n Mac High tennis prospects for coach Chuck Biederman in 1975 include returning lettermen John Martin and Mike Mabee, and promising young players Russ Brandon and Lynn Bailey.