Sports briefs

LINFIELD CHEER AND STUNT HOSTS YOUNG CATS CLUB EVENT

Girls and boys ages 17 and under are invited to take part in this week’s Young Cats Club event at the Linfield College women’s basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 8.

This week’s Young Cats Club event is hosted by the Linfield Cheer & Stunt team and runs from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Ted Wilson Gymnasium on the Linfield campus. Admission is free of charge for participants and accompanying parents.

Participants are asked to arrive to Wilson Gym by 3:45 p.m. where they’ll meet the members of the Cheer and Stunt squad and then work on a short cheer routine that will be performed at halftime of the women’s game.

Following halftime, Young Cats Club attendees are welcome to gather autographs from Wildcat student-athletes.

Each new YCC participant receives a free T-shirt and special autograph book. Young Cats Club members who collect at least one autograph from student-athletes from eight different sports are eligible to enter in an end-of-year drawing for a valuable prize.

The Young Cats Club program invites area youth to experience in person what it’s like to attend a Linfield athletic event and interact with college student-athletes. Linfield and title sponsor United Capital are hosting a series of 15 Young Cats Club events covering every collegiate sport Linfield offers.

For more information, contact sportsinfo@linfield.edu .

Upcoming Young Cats Club events –

Saturday, Feb. 29 Men’s Tennis hosts Otterbein

Saturday, March 7 Women’s Lacrosse hosts Whitworth

Saturday, March 14 Baseball hosts George Fox

Saturday, April 4 Track and Field hosts Jenn Boyman Memorial

Saturday, April 11 Women’s Tennis hosts Lewis & Clark

Saturday, April 18 Softball hosts George Fox