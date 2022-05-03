Scott Alan Carl 1963 - 2022

Scott Alan Carl passed away May 3, 2022. He was 58 years old. Born to David and Linda on July 29, 1963, Scott grew up in Carlton, the town that was named after his family. He had several siblings through blood or marriage: Lyn and Retta, Terry, Eric and Annette, Threase and Michael. Scott graduated from Yamhill Carlton High School in 1981, taking with him a very tightly knit group of friends that would last a life time: Karl and Theresa, Wayne and Pam, Paul and Ester, Dan and Cheri, Matt and Sheila.

He met the love of his life, Julie, who he thought was beautiful, smart, strong-willed, and could hypothetically handle his sarcastic charm, marrying her as quickly as possible on October 10, 1998. Unbeknown to him, she came with two sons, John and Robert, who would eventually marry Amber, but would make Scott proud through their own endeavors. Those same sons would eventually turn Scott into a grandpa with six grandchildren, Matthew, Timothy, James, Emma, Isaiah and Nolan; and a great-grandpa with Weston.

Scott was the Master of all Time, Space, and Dimension. He was known for the one-liners that never failed to make you laugh. Scott was a cartoonist, a collector, and motorcycle enthusiast. Scott was fond of football, but had poor taste in teams, rooting for the Minnesota Vikings, who have never won a Super Bowl EVER. His true passion, however, was photography, even owning a studio in Carlton for several years, and being a member of the Yamhill Valley Camera Club for 20 years serving in various roles.

Scott was incredibly active in the community of Carlton, serving on the City Council for 20 years, his last four as council president. He was a huge advocate for the city police and fire departments and considered all the city staff close friends. Scott has been a driving force behind Music for Hope, which sponsors charities such as the Willamette Valley Cancer and Make a Wish foundations.

A private graveside service with family will be held on May 14, at McBride Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, and that information will be shared soon.

Scott, we love you; we are going to miss your wit, your smile and your positivity. You brought smiles and laughter to all of our lives!

