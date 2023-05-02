Salvatore Eramo 1935 - 2024

Salvatore Eramo, born October 2, 1935, in Euclid, Ohio, peacefully joined his heavenly father on Friday, January 19, 2024, at the age of 88. He was the beloved son of Philip and Assunta "Sue" Eramo.

Raised alongside his sister, Anna Smith, in San Diego, California, Sal attended Kerney High School and later became a skilled machinist at General Dynamics, an aerospace and defense company.

In 1969, Sal made a significant move, bringing his family to Oregon and settling on an 11-acre farm north of Yamhill. A true pioneer, Sal started a small dairy farm, supplying milk to neighbors and Darigold, all while working full-time at Hewlet-Packard in McMinnville, Oregon. Despite his initial lack of knowledge about agriculture, he embraced the challenges and described himself as a "piano tuner," capable of handling various tasks, from raising animals to plumbing and mechanics.

Sal was preceded in death by two grandsons, Nickolas Croxford and Barry Lindholm; a daughter, Stacy Lasslet; and a son-in-law, Lucky Barber. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, JoAnn Eramo; sister, Anna Smith of San Diego; children, Dina (Barry) Lindholm of Jefferson, Sal Eramo II of Moro, Carlene (Cory) Croxford of McMinnville, Irene (David) Bernards of Amity, Debbie Barber of Canby, Becky (Jim) Ward of Carlton, Cindy Custer of Virginia, Philip (Cynthia) Mitchell of Tacoma, and Suzi (Emmet) Fulcher of Roy; along with 17 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-granddaughters.

A generous and compassionate soul, Sal and JoAnn opened their hearts and home, serving as foster parents to 100 kids over 15 years after their children left home. Sal was known as a friend to many, always ready to lend a helping hand to those in need. The "Eramo Farm" became a haven for numerous family and friends facing challenges.

Sal was also known for his many sayings that family and close friends came to expect. From “always have an ace in the hole,” to “how could this have been avoided?” Sal’s sayings and manner of speaking are now legendary.

Sal was a faithful member of St. John Catholic Church in Yamhill since 1969. A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 27, at St. John Catholic Church. The Rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m., with a reception and burial at Yamhill-Carlton Pioneer Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Portland Shriners Children's Hospital or St. Jude Children's Hospital.

Sal's legacy will live on in the hearts of his family and those he touched with his kindness and love. May he rest in eternal peace.