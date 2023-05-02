Robert C. Wiro Jr. 1949 - 2025

Robert C. Bob Wiro Jr., of Battle Ground, Washington, passed away February 15, 2025, at the age of 76. He was born January 10, 1949, in San Diego, California, to Robert Charles Wiro Sr. and Patricia Lois Atkinson.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Frances; and his wife, Linda. He is survived by his children, Briane Smith (Patrick) of Naselle, Washington, Nathan Wiro (Susan) of Amity, Oregon, and Scott Wiro (Calla) of Spokane, Washington; and grandchildren, Zoe, MacKenzie, Jessie, Parker, and Liam. He is also survived by his partner, Debi Kelly of Battle Ground; a sister, Joni Royer (Bill) of Blythe, California; a brother, David of Quartzsite, Arizona; and nieces, Lisa and Brandy.

Bob grew up in Encinitas, California, until the family moved to Blythe, California, where he graduated in 1967 from Palo Verde Valley High School. After high school, he began his career in law enforcement. He worked for the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office until the late 1970s. The family then moved to Bend, Oregon, where Bob was a public safety officer for Black Butte Ranch. In 1988, he began working for the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy, until his retirement in 2003. He continued contributing to the Public Safety community until 2012 as an instructor at the Oregon Police Academy.

After Bob’s retirement, he dabbled in politics as the mayor of Amity from 2003 to 2006. He spent most of his free time riding his Harley on the open road, making new friends. He was a member of the Blue Knights, the Patriot Guard Riders, and various Harley Owners' groups.

A Celebration of Life and last ride for all who knew him is being organized by Blue Knights OR2 to take place in August of 2025.