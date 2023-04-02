Richard Steinke 1930 - 2023

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Richard Steinke, a beloved husband, father, and papa. Richard passed away Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the age of 92.

He was born December 23, 1930, in Zgierz, Poland, to Theodor and Olga Steinke. He was raised in Germany and Poland before following his sweetheart and immigrating to the United States in 1951. Richard married his sweetheart, Wanda Wismach, on May 17, 1952, in Sheridan, Oregon. Richard proudly served in the Army as a translator during the Korean conflict. Richard retired as an industrial electrician and millwright from Boise Cascade. During his retirement, Richard enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends.

Richard leaves behind his wife of 71 years, Wanda; and his daughter, Cindy (John) Newberg. He is survived by four grandchildren, Rachael (Sean) Ezell, Nathan (Marj) Newberg, Emily (Josh) Paine, and Tyler Newberg; and five great-granddaughters, Rylynn Newberg, Jane Ezell, Sophia Paine, Heidi Newberg, and Adalynn Paine. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Ursula; and son, Vernon.

We invite you to join us in celebrating Richard’s life at 2 p.m. Friday, April 14, at Church on the Hill, 700 N.W. Hill Road, McMinnville. The service will be arranged by Macy & Son Funeral Directors. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made on Richard's behalf to Hope on the Hill.