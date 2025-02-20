Quiet storm for Mac responders

It was a relatively quiet winter weather event last week for McMinnville emergency services.

“The weather event wasn’t too much of an impact for us operationally,” McMinnville Fire District Assistant Chief Scott Law told the News-Register.

The district readied an additional apparatus with volunteers in case of downed trees and wires, but nothing major came to fruition, Law said.

“I don’t recall having anything outside the normal,” he said.

The district responded to two vehicle accidents and while one was weather related, both were non-injury crashes.

MFD sent an engine to respond to an Amity house fire Thursday afternoon; however, the need for assistance was canceled shortly after the engine left the station, Law said.

The district also responded to a chimney fire Thursday that was “quickly controlled,” Law said.

The McMinnville Police Department dealt with normal snow complaints – such as people doing “cookies”- but nothing major, according to Patrol Captain Scott Fessler.

“I am not aware of any major weather-related issues in the city,” Fessler told the News-Register. “There were a good number of traffic complaints involving people doing cookies (in vehicles and on ATVs) on residential streets and in various parking lots in town.

“We always hope people will not do that during these storms, but it often happens.”

The department didn’t respond to any weather related incidents with the unhoused community, other than a few calls inquiring about shelter and service providers, Fessler said.