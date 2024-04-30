Photos: Linfield Ohana

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Paige Pa’aluhi, right, and Anela Madarang-Brandes, Taetum Lynn Kalani and Kami Echiverri perform the dance “Ipo Lei Manu,” written by Queen Kapi’olani, for her husband King David Kalakaua as a song of how much she missed him during his travels. This mele (song) was later changed to one of mourning after the death of Kalakaua.