Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Paige Pa’aluhi, right, and Anela Madarang-Brandes, Taetum Lynn Kalani and Kami Echiverri perform the dance “Ipo Lei Manu,” written by Queen Kapi’olani, for her husband King David Kalakaua as a song of how much she missed him during his travels. This mele (song) was later changed to one of mourning after the death of Kalakaua.
Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Men of Linfield perform “Tupulaga A’ana Tulai Mai” a Fa’ataupati dance indigenous to Samoa. Written and sung by Vaniah Toloa, its song describes the rise of a great chief. The Hawaii and Pacific Island cultural club Hui o Lokahi’s 51st annual event was titled “Na Lani ‘Eha” with the theme of “celebrating the stories of our ali’i (royalty) and their love for the people of the Pacific.”
Photos: Linfield Ohana
The spirit of welcome was found in food, culture and plenty of dance in the 51st annual Linfield University Lu’au and Ho’ike, Saturday, April 27, in Rutschman Fieldhouse and Ted Wilson Gymnasium.
