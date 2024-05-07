Photo Gallery: Amity's May Day tradition
Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Brody Horne, Myles Ojua-Nice and Matthew Hansen of the boys dance team perform under the direction of math teacher Nate Ninteman.
Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Seniors waltz to “A Waltz for a Gentle Night” under the direction of wood shop teacher Savannah Stanton, in the high school gymnasium. The waltz has been a part of May Day as far back as school records show.
Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Junior Ashlyn Felty, dances solo to “Daydream” by Lily Meola in the talent show portion of May Day. The night’s theme was “Mamma Mia/Greece.”
The 99th annual May Day celebration, held Friday, May 3, combined pageantry and frivolity in the Amity High School spring tradition.
