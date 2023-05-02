Mitchell & Joy Mason 1934/1940 - 2024

Joy Suzanne Mason (Clemens) was born March 6, 1940, in Jamaica, New York. Her family later moved to Hempstead, Long Island, where she graduated from high school and attended community college, earning an associate degree in business.

Mitch Mason was born August 2, 1934, in Coldwater, Kansas, and was raised on the family farm. He later moved to Colorado Springs, where he graduated from high school and enlisted in the Air Force. He was stationed in Oklahoma and then Germany. After that, he was transferred to an air base near Garden City, Long Island, New York.

Their love story began at a USO dance, where Joy was volunteering. They were married in 1962, and were happily married for 61 years, sharing many adventures together. Their only child, Michele, was born in 1964.

In 1972, the family moved from New York to Colorado Springs, Colorado. Joy loved volunteering in Michele's elementary school and was Michele's Brownie and Girl Scout leader. She later worked for Blue Cross/ Blue Shield insurance and was promoted to manager of three branch offices, a job she enjoyed for over 20 years. During this time period, Mitch drove a semi-truck for two years and then secured a position with the city of Colorado Springs, first as a welder and then as a machinist for 10 years. He was then employed at the Cheyenne Mountain Conference Resort, first as an HVAC technician, and then as Assistant Chief Engineer until his retirement.

In 2004 the couple moved to McMinnville, Oregon, to be closer to their family. Joy considered her grandchildren to be her greatest blessings and loved to be called "Grandma" by her four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Joy had enjoyed volunteering at Willamette Valley Medical Center, and Mitch had enjoyed volunteering at the Evergreen Aviation Museum. They had happily resided in their cottage at Rock of Ages and were appreciative of the support of their caring staff.

They are survived by their daughter, Michele, and son-In-law, Dennis; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Their interment will be in Colorado Springs, where a family memorial is planned.

They will be forever in our hearts.

In lieu of flowers, donations in their name can be made to Homeward Bound Pets. To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.