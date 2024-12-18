By Emily Bonsant • Of the News-Register • 

Husband enters guilty plea in sex abuse case, wife to be tried in 2025

Only current online subscribers may access this article and/or our N-R e-editions.

One-day subscriptions available for just $3.

For all subscription offers, click here.

Free Trial: In October, the News-Register is offering one-month free digital-only trial subscriptions. Click here to sign up.

Already a subscriber, please

Comments

Flex5796

Why are we allowing sick predators to be "freed" from charges of rape and other serious counts? Because he said "I'm guilty," so in 2.5 years he is going to be free to attack and abuse another child. Seriously though, no wonder these types of people are prolific, there is no hard sentencing and no actual punishment. They don't care and aren't afraid.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable