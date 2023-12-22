McMinnville Short Film Festival tickets available starting Jan. 1

The festival will feature winning short films from all over the world along with networking opportunities with filmmakers, a panel of professionals discussing “How to Build Career Success from Your Short Film” and an awards dinner with producer Liza Cardenas as the keynote speaker.

This year’s judges include actress and author Ione Skye, executive producer and actor Peter Billingsley and director and producer Kyle Marvin, among others.

More than 100 short films in a variety of categories – drama, Native American, comedy, horror, experimental, animated, environmental and documentary – will be screened in the McMinnville Cinema during the event. Each screening will be followed by a question-and-answer session with filmmakers.

For tickets and a full schedule, go to the MSFF website, mcminnvillefilmfest.org.