Mary Heath 1925 - 2021

Mary Heath passed into Jesus’ presence December 20, 2021. She was born October 31, 1925, in Killeen, Texas.

She met the love of her life, Verne Heath, and they married in 1968. Mary passed peacefully with Verne by her side. They made their home in Carlton, Oregon, where Mary was a loving wife and mother. She sold Avon for 56 years.

Mary was a great woman of God. She had six children; two step-children; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She attended Christian Assembly of God, a Bible-believing church in the name of Jesus.

