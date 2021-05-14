Mark Hyland 1953 - 2021

Mark Hyland passed away on May 14, 2021, at his home in McMinnville, Oregon.

Mark was born May 30, 1953, in Columbus, Mississippi. He lived in Florida and Germany before moving to Dayton, Oregon, where he graduated from Dayton High School. He went on to attend Linfield College.

Mark worked as a carpenter in Portland before starting his own business as a building contractor. Mark loved hunting, fishing and playing pool. He enjoyed painting and creating metal sculptures.

He is survived by wife, Linda Hyland; daughter, Chelsea Hyland; son, Nathan Hyland; mother, Dale Hyland; sister, Margie Williams; and two granddaughters, Alina Hyland and Jaliyah Hyland. He was preceded in death by his father.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 21, at the Chapel of Macy & Son, with a reception to follow.