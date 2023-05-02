Maria Emma Crouser

Maria Emma Crouser passed away peacefully on January 28, 2025, due to complications from the flu.

Maria was born November 23, 1963, in McMinnville, Oregon. She attended Adams Elementary, McMinnville Junior High and McMinnville High School. She went on to attend Linfield College and graduated from Oregon State University with a degree in Applied Physics.

While living in Portland, Maria worked for several hi-tech companies . She then moved to Lincoln City, where she worked as a taxi driver and in home health care for the state of Oregon. She loved living on the Oregon Coast.

Maria had many interests and hobbies. An accomplished musician, she played the piano, cello, and electric bass. She had an array of collections displayed in her home. Dragons were a favorite. In her free time, she played games and joined many groups.

Maria treasured family, friends and, especially, a good party with food. She displayed a sharp wit and sense of humor that will be missed.

Maria is survived by her mother, Marilyn; brother, Marty (Julie); niece, Hannah; nephew, Nate; and many cousins and relatives. She was preceded in death by her father, Lyn.

There will be a Celebration of Life at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2025, at the Chapel of Macy & Son in McMinnville, Oregon.

To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.