Lois Marie Hamilton 1934 - 2025

Lois Marie Hamilton passed away peacefully on February 14, 2025, at Valley View Retirement Village. She was 90. She was born March

23, 1934, in Harrisburg, Oregon, to David and Nora Hostetler. Lois attended grade school in Harrisburg before continuing her education at Western Mennonite High School. During her early years, she recognized her need for a personal Savior and placed her trust in Jesus Christ, a faith that would guide her throughout her life.

In 1953, she married Larry Hamilton, and together they built a life filled with love and devotion that spanned 71 years. They raised seven children, and Lois dedicated herself wholeheartedly to creating a warm and nurturing home. Her greatest joy came from serving others. In the early years, she poured her energy into caring for her young family—cooking, cleaning, gardening, and preparing for their future.

As her children grew and started families of their own, Lois continued her calling to care for those in need. She worked at Mid-Valley Workshop, where she trained and supported individuals with diverse abilities in the kitchen, helping them build independence and confidence. Later in life, she extended her kindness to the elderly by assisting with daily tasks, such as filling prescriptions, laundry, ironing, transportation to appointments, and even hospice care.

Lois is survived by her beloved husband, Larry; children, Les, Colleen, Melody, Loyal, and Lynn; as well as 24 grandchildren; and 46 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sons, Larry Jr. and Lyle.

A celebration of Lois' life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 22, 2025, at Sheridan Mennonite Church.

Her legacy of love and service will continue to inspire all who knew her.