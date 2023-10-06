Linfield students start 'Majestic Tree' contest

View the candidates at majestictreeweek.org

To inform voters, the Majestic Tree Walk happens 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, beginning in front of T.J. Day Hall. Students will show off the eight candidates, some in peak foliage, educating and advocating for their tree of choice. The event is free and open to the public, and accessible options are available to those with limited mobility. T.J. Day Hall is located just off Oak Grove next to Melrose Hall.

Voting for the title runs Oct. 15 to 22 via the @MajesticTreeWeek Instagram account.