Linfield students start 'Majestic Tree' contest

Linfield University students are leading an interdisciplinary effort to educate, entertain and inspire their community to appreciate the McMinnville campus’ unique ecosystems with Majestic Tree Week, a bracket-style competition to pick the most spectacular of the more than 2,500 trees on the McMinnville campus.

View the candidates at majestictreeweek.org

To inform voters, the Majestic Tree Walk happens 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, beginning in front of T.J. Day Hall. Students will show off the eight candidates, some in peak foliage, educating and advocating for their tree of choice. The event is free and open to the public, and accessible options are available to those with limited mobility. T.J. Day Hall is located just off Oak Grove next to Melrose Hall.

Voting for the title runs Oct. 15 to 22 via the @MajesticTreeWeek Instagram account.

