Linfield hosts Opportunities Fair

This event is intended to connect students with local organizations, businesses and partners, to inspire civic engagement, and promote a culture of service and collaboration between students and the community, according to Michael Hampton, Director of Career Development.

“This event provides an important link between students and the Linfield campus community and the broader community of McMinnville,” Hampton said. “We want students to see all the ways their time at Linfield can be enhanced by work, education, and volunteer opportunities in our city, and for local organizations to develop and build on their relationships with the university.”

Participating organizations will welcome Linfield students back to the community and connect with the new class of incoming students to McMinnville. The fair is a chance for McMinnville community members to connect with Linfield students for employment, internships, and volunteer positions, as well as offer them local services.

The event fosters a dynamic and inclusive environment where students can explore a wide range of local opportunities that align with their passions, skills and interests.

A limited number of spaces remain available; if your business or organization would like to participate, please contact John Olson, Assistant Director of Career Development, at jolson3@linfield.edu. Event sponsorships are available; contact Olson for more information.