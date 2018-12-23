Linda Gayle Holladay - 1944 - 2018

Linda Gale Holladay, age 73, died Sunday, December 23, 2018. She passed peacefully at home due to complications arising from the effects of Alzheimer’s. Her children, grandchildren and great-granddaughter Adalynn surrounded her with love, memories and a sense of peace as she passed with grace. She was born December 29, 1944, in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, to Elmer Jackson Lee and Elizabeth Samantha Bean. Linda was the eldest among her four siblings, Sharon, Rick, Ron and DeeAnn, whom she cared for and nurtured as they grew. She was raised in Cascade Locks, Oregon,during her teenage years, when he met and married her childhood sweetheart, Patrick Holladay, on November 18, 1961. They lived in The Dalles, Oregon, where her two children, Deb and Steve, were born. Her family relocated to Portland, Oregon, before settling in McMinnville, Oregon, in 1976. Linda worked in the insurance industry for many years before retiring and enjoying her grandchildren. Linda instilled value, trust and love in her family; her legacy lives through her grandchildren. She adored NASCAR, Hallmark Christmas, birthdays and her tortoise, Turk. But let’s not forget her lovingly ornery kitty, Sammy. She was a wonderful sister, mother and grandmother, deeply loved; never forgotten and forever missed. Linda is survived by her son, Steve Holladay and wife, Lisa; and her daughter, Deb Gephart and husband, Mike; Linda’s grandchildren, Ashley Bakkala, Andrew Holladay, Ryalee Braxling and Jordan Holladay; and she was blessed with three great-grandchildren, Adalynn, Jaxon and Elisabeth. Her siblings, Sharon Miller, Ron Katterman and DeeAnn Rolison; her mother and father, Elizabeth Crouchley and Richard Katterman, and brother Rick Katterman, preceded her in death. Please join the family for Linda’s celebration of life from noon to 4:00 p.m. Saturday, January 5, at the Grand Ballroom in McMinnville. See you later, alligator. After 'while, crocodile. Love you, Mom.