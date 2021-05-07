• 

Letters to the editor: May 7, 2021

Comments

montag

Fred Fawcett, I have an idea that might end the gun violence in America. Next time there is a mass shooting, publish the photos of the bloodied, dead victims on the nightly news, the print media, and the Internet. Let Americans see what military style assault weapon ammo does to a human body. Especially the bodies of children. Perhaps then Americans will lose their love affairs with guns and high capacity ammunition.

Of course, that will never happen because we can't possibly let people see the carnage wrought by these weapons. After all, we're not even allowed to see the flag-draped coffins of our fallen military men and women when their bodies are unloaded at Dover Air Force Base. Our sensitivities would be offended, I guess.

tagup

Montag- you make an interesting point. I have always felt that the media coverage and nightly review of the casualties was a powerful influence in changing America’s outlook on the Vietnam conflict.....

