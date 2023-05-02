Jeanette Moore 1962 - 2024

Jeanette Lorene Moore passed away February 4, 2024, at the age of 61.

She was born in 1962 in California to Jeremiah and Marie (Quatrale) Moore. Jeanette is survived by her sisters, Michele J. Sandlin and Tina M. Jennings; brother, Jerry L. Moore; and sisters, Deanna L. Sitton and Marie E. Eason.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, February 15, at the Chapel of Macy & Son. Interment will take place at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery.

