Helen Borders McCusker 1932 - 2025

A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 4, 2025, for Helen Borders McCusker of McMinnville, Oregon, at the Chapel of Macy & Son Funeral Home, 135 N.E. Evans St., McMinnville. The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 5, at Willamette National Cemetery.

With her family by her side, Helen went to be with Jesus on February 27, 2025.

Helen was born August 23, 1932, on a float house in Slemons Slough near Reedsport, Oregon. She was the daughter of Wayne and Clara Weist of Smith River, Oregon.

Around 2005, Helen and Richard McCusker moved to McMinnville, where they joined the Church on the Hill. Helen was the Senior Adult Activities Coordinator for approximately five years.

Helen was preceded in death by her husbands, Eldon Crook, Coleman Borders, and Richard McCusker; brothers, Bolin Morris, Don Morris, and Bud Weist; and sister, Delores Crook.

She pulled green chain (wet plywood) at US Plywood on Bolon Island in Reedsport. Helen was a cashier for many years at Frenchie’s Market in Gardiner, as well as a clerk at the Douglas County Courthouse in Reedsport.

Survivors include her children, Gloria (Jerry) Miller, Grant (Laurie) Crook, and Scott (Yvonne) Crook; stepchildren, Donny Borders, Dale Borders, Laural Howard, Dana Borders, Crystal McCusker, Michelle Owens, and Glenda Barto; brother, Bill Weist; sister, Shirley Ingram; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

