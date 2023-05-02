Gayle A. Matthews 1949 - 2025

On February 3, 2025, at 3:30 p.m., Gayle A. Matthews, of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away peacefully at the age of 75. She was born in The Bronx, New York. Her parents ended up moving to Queens, New York, during her elementary years. During her school years, she was in ballet, tap dance and drama class. While attending high school, she joined an R&B band as a singer. She met her high school sweetheart/husband, C. Anthony Collins Sr. They were married for 11 years.

Gayle was an amazing Christian. She loved singing and sharing God’s word with others. Gayle had the gift of “Acts of Service” to others. She dedicated her life to helping her Christian family when in need. Her infectious laughter would draw many near to her. Gayle made an effort to touch the hearts of many and leave an everlasting memory to cherish. She will be greatly missed by so many friends and family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Doris Matthews; and her brothers, Arthur and Johnny.

She is survived by her ex-husband, C. Anthony Collins Sr.; daughter, Catherine Spencer (Rodney); son, C. Anthony Collins Jr.; her grandchildren, Arleigh Bouwman (Marshall), Johnathan Pacheco, Camillia Cayruth (Demetrius), Robyn Collins, Gabriel Heinkel, Dustin Collins, and Rayven Collins; and her great-grandchildren, Rylee, Deante, Carolyn, Krystina, Alyce, Wesson, Marie, Janae, and Evangeline.

Catherine would like to thank the staff and nurses at Life Care Center and Willamette Medical Center for all their help taking care of her mother.



Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2025, in Kelso, Washington.

For more information, please contact Arleigh Bouwman on Facebook Messenger: www.facebook.com/arleigh.bouwman, or call Catherine at 503-381-4692.