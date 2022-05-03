Emery R. "Butch" Lundy II 1944 - 2022

Emery R. “Butch” Lundy II passed away peacefully at home from liver cancer on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at the age of 77. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Bonnie Lundy; son, Brian and his wife Amy Lundy; two grandsons, Daniel and Michael Lundy; his mother, Frances Lundy; and siblings, Paul Lundy, Wilson Lundy, Janice Lundy Dopson and Holly Streight.

He graduated from Oregon State University in 1969 and became a fisheries biologist for Nevada Fish and Game for five years. Butch wanted to return to Oregon, so he became a State Farm Insurance agent in Corvallis for 35 years. Butch retired to do his favorite hobbies of fishing, hunting and golfing full time.

Cremation will be handled by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home and Crematory. The family will be having a private service. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice.