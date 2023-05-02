Elizabeth Jane Garwood 1926 - 2025

Elizabeth Jane (Hoover) Garwood passed away on April 12, 2025, in McMinnville, Oregon. She was 98. Elizabeth is survived by her daughter, Carol Dotson; her son, Steven Garwood; her nephew, Bob Wells; two grandchildren, Christopher and Michael Dotson; and two great-grandchildren, Norah and Audrey Dotson.

Born in Runnemede, New Jersey in 1926 to Charles Bradford Hoover and Lydia Hoover, Elizabeth graduated from Haddonfield Memorial High School and Glassboro State Teachers College (now Rowan University). Elizabeth taught third grade and kindergarten in New Jersey at schools in Voorhees, Cherry Hill, Northfield, and Ocean City.

Elizabeth loved to paint and was an active member of the Haddonfield Historical Society and the Atlantic County Historical Society, where her painting of the Somers Mansion still hangs.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her sister, Mildred Wells; and her husband, Byron Garwood.

She will be interred with Byron at Willamette National Cemetery.

